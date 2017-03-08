There are on the The Times of Israel story from 13 hrs ago, titled Thousands of Arab Israelis protest mosque loudspeaker bills. In it, The Times of Israel reports that:

Arab Israelis march in the northern Arab town of Kabul, near Acre, during a demonstration against planned Israeli legislation to silence mosque loudspeakers, on March 11, 2017. The writing in Arabic reads: 'Our mosques won't be silenced.'

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Times of Israel.