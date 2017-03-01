Thousands Christians wrongly labelled: MNC
Penampang: The Momogun National Congress urged the State and Federal Governments to quickly and jointly resolve a problem faced by thousands of Momogun Christians in Sabah who carry identity cards that bear the word "Islam" even though they are not Muslims. MNC President Datuk Henrynus Amin said the authorities should investigate claims that these Christians natives never converted to Islam and that records of their conversion may have been a mistake or even fraudulent.
