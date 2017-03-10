There are on the SFGate story from 14 hrs ago, titled The Trump team's own statements may keep hampering their.... In it, SFGate reports that:

As President Donald Trump seeks to implement a version of his travel ban targeting some majority Muslim countries, his team's past statements on the matter may keep coming back to haunt him. US District Judge Derrick Watson put an emergency stop on Trump's revised travel ban on Wednesday - just hours before it was scheduled to go into effect.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at SFGate.