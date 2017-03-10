The Trump team's own statements may keep hampering their...
There are 2 comments on the SFGate story from 14 hrs ago, titled The Trump team's own statements may keep hampering their....
As President Donald Trump seeks to implement a version of his travel ban targeting some majority Muslim countries, his team's past statements on the matter may keep coming back to haunt him. US District Judge Derrick Watson put an emergency stop on Trump's revised travel ban on Wednesday - just hours before it was scheduled to go into effect.
#1 3 hrs ago
The judiciary are the real traitors !
-Unelected,
-unaccountable,
-uncontrolled by anyone other than themselves,
-appointed FOR LIFE !!!
Ever heard of a judge being sent to jail on any charge ?
RIGHT !
United States
#2 1 hr ago
Anybody with little common sense must understand Freedom of religion is an essential part of a Democratic country. All other countries need to be invaded to transform into democratic state.
White racist bastards must be hung to death for hurting and insulting humanity.
Christians live peacefully in many Muslim countries.
Thousands of Jews live in Iran.
