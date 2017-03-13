The Archbishop of York, Dr John Senta...

The Archbishop of York, Dr John Sentamu, with Imam Abid Salik Picture Frank Dwyer.

THE Archbishop of York has visited the city's mosque and Islamic centre to hear more about its work within the community. Dr John Sentamu yesterday visited the mosque in Bull Lane to meet with the Imam and members of the mosque as part of ongoing work to foster good community relations.

