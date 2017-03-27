Texas, Red States Join Court Fight to...

There are 17 comments on the The Washington Post story from 1 hr ago, titled Texas, Red States Join Court Fight to Back Trump Travel Ban. In it, The Washington Post reports that:

Texas and a dozen other mostly Republican-led states are throwing their support behind the Trump administration's temporary ban on new visas to people from six mostly Muslim nations. President Donald Trump's revised travel restrictions, now frozen by federal judges, are well within the authority granted to him by Congress and don't discriminate based on religion, the states said in a court filing Monday.

BuildTheWall

Knoxville, TN

#1 19 hrs ago
Lots of patriotic Americans in Texas!

Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#3 17 hrs ago
Texas is pretty weak on matters relating to the constitution

Cordwainer Trout

Campbellsville, KY

#4 17 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
Texas is pretty weak on matters relating to the constitution
The idea that the Unites States has no right to regulate, start, or stop immigration is the most ridiculous idea and not supported by any time in U.S. history, until Democrat Communists conspired to overthrow the United States with an illegal coup government, often secret.

Immigration Law says

Houston, TX

#5 14 hrs ago
''Whenever the president finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or nonimmigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate.''

just Jay _ for friends

Austin, TX

#6 5 hrs ago
Immigration Law says wrote:
''Whenever the president finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or nonimmigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate.''
Good point.

So, why does the Judiciary go out of its way to frustrate his efforts ?
eternalmafia

Waukegan, IL

#7 4 hrs ago
Trump didn't fight Obama Care and that is one point towards the corrupt politicians and the Illuminati that represent all the lawless men and women taking our country to hell with them.

Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#8 4 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
The idea that the Unites States has no right to regulate, start, or stop immigration is the most ridiculous idea and not supported by any time in U.S. history, until Democrat Communists conspired to overthrow the United States with an illegal coup government, often secret.
Regulating immigration isn't the discussion. It's imposing discriminatory practices in who is excluded that's illegal, by our constitutional law.

Convoluting the issue isn't going to help Donald Trump's fascist principle. The first amendment makes that as clear as gun ownership of the second amendment

Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#9 4 hrs ago
Immigration Law says wrote:
''Whenever the president finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or nonimmigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate.''
So how was it found populations from the banned nations are a direct threat to the citizens of the United States?

There's no evidence to support Donald Trump's theories. There's been no matter of violence against the US by any citizen of any of those nations in America or towards our interest abroad

But given the repeated violence against America by Saudi Arabian citizens they're not banned. What gives, other than Donald Trump having business interests in Saudi Arabia?

Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#11 3 hrs ago
Constitutional confusion in Texas is a result of the alternative text books and revisionists history taught in the state education programs

just Jay _ for friends

Austin, TX

#12 3 hrs ago
jonjediII wrote:
It's this pesky thing called the Constitution.
Nope!

It's the pesky INTERPRETATION OF IT by the Judiciary.

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

75,842

Location hidden
#13 3 hrs ago
just Jay _ for friends wrote:
<quoted text>

Good point.

So, why does the Judiciary go out of its way to frustrate his efforts ?
Because it attacks freedom of religion.

Hillary got thumped

Beloit, WI

#15 2 hrs ago
Texas has always made the right call regarding Mexico.The Battle of San Jacinto 1836 and the defeat of the"Napoleon of the West"along with the pride of the Mexican Army in 18 minutes.

Dee Dee Dee

Emmaus, PA

#16 1 hr ago
just Jay _ for friends wrote:
<quoted text>

Nope!

It's the pesky INTERPRETATION OF IT by the Judiciary.
Nope! It is a pesky thing called a low level political appointee looking to advance his political career without regard for the Constitution, the law or the safety of Americans.
just Jay _ for friends

Austin, TX

#17 1 hr ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
... it attacks freedom of religion.
So the judiciary breaks the law because Trump's efforts (in their eyes) breaks the law ?

mhmmm

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

75,842

Location hidden
#18 1 hr ago
just Jay _ for friends wrote:
<quoted text>

So the judiciary breaks the law because Trump's efforts (in their eyes) breaks the law ?

mhmmm
You took the words right out of YOUR mouth. You shouldn't have bothered. The Judiciary IS the law. Even the president cannot ban people based on religion.

The Constitution never anticipated a lunkhead like Donald Trump becoming president. If they had, they would not have granted him/her so much latitude.
jonjediIII

“It's me”

Since: Mar 17

12

here

#19 1 hr ago
Yeah but Texans elected Louis Gohmert so I don't expect much intelligence to come from there.

Hillary got thumped

Beloit, WI

#20 58 min ago
jonjediIII wrote:
Yeah but Texans elected Louis Gohmert so I don't expect much intelligence to come from there.
Was it Hillary or Bernie?I rest my case
