Supreme Court for early hearing on triple talaq

A 5-judge Constitution bench will start hearing the matter on May 11, despite the Centre asking for the date to be deferred The Supreme Court on Thursday pushed for an expeditious hearing of the triple talaq case, rebuffing the Centre's attempts to defer it. A five-judge Constitution bench will hear the matter from May 11 onward, and may even sit on weekends if required to finish hearing the arguments in time.

