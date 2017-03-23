Suicide: A major sin before Allah
O ne of the sins Muslims commit inadvertently is abandoning a Muslim brother for more than three days. Most of us in this part of the world are guilty of that.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|11 min
|Nevada Boy
|513,269
|If you need a Bible
|2 hr
|Fools like Khan
|13
|London muslim murderer -- Topix will not post it
|2 hr
|Also OP
|20
|DOJ Gets Countersued To Keep Mosque Out Of Ster...
|2 hr
|Banned Aid
|2
|A Slave Auction in 2017 America
|2 hr
|Chuck
|13
|Kasco to Pay $110,000 to Settle EEOC Discrimina...
|3 hr
|BB Board
|2
|Donald trump - The BEST american president
|3 hr
|drd1
|49
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC