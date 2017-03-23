Suicide: A major sin before Allah

Suicide: A major sin before Allah

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

O ne of the sins Muslims commit inadvertently is abandoning a Muslim brother for more than three days. Most of us in this part of the world are guilty of that.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 11 min Nevada Boy 513,269
If you need a Bible 2 hr Fools like Khan 13
London muslim murderer -- Topix will not post it 2 hr Also OP 20
News DOJ Gets Countersued To Keep Mosque Out Of Ster... 2 hr Banned Aid 2
News A Slave Auction in 2017 America 2 hr Chuck 13
News Kasco to Pay $110,000 to Settle EEOC Discrimina... 3 hr BB Board 2
Donald trump - The BEST american president 3 hr drd1 49
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,750 • Total comments across all topics: 279,793,168

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC