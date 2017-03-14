Study Claims Atheists Could Die Out Because They Love Birth Control So Much
Though the the number of religious peoples has generally declined over the past century, because non-religious people tend to be less inclined to start a family and have lots of children, religious folks could gradually edge out atheists through simple demographic math. Since "non-religious people are more likely to use birth control, their numbers are being overwhelmed by those who are highly religious," the authors claim.
#1 16 hrs ago
About the population crisis and islamic threat -
Human life, in one way or the other, demands sacrifice. For human existence, there is always a price to be paid, a sacrifice to be made. The food that you eat - In order for the food to get to your table, numerous persons have sacrificed in some way, and you too, having paid for it, have sacrificed by means of working for that payment. To drink, humans have to make an effort. To live, humans have to make an effort. Thus, in order to survive, humans have to constantly make an effort, which are all sacrifices.
Life is not a gift that we have received. It is a system that we have keep maintaining, in order to keep the human element of humanity, functioning.
Hence, if individual humans are sacrificing every day in order to survive, it stands to reason that the entire humankind, as a whole, must also sacrifice in order to survive.
Enter reproduction.
Reproduction by humans is a sacrifice, that humans have to make in order to keep humankind alive. Without reproduction, or by reproducing less that what is required, the society fails in its duty of sacrificing. What happens as a result is - that society is replaced by others who are willing to sacrifice more than them.
Atheists have always been complacent, and unwilling to sacrifice, instead channelling their energy toward more productive pursuits. Being so, they have failed to sacrifice sufficiently, and see reproduction as a burden. Reproduction is indeed a burden - One which muslims, being dim-witted, are eager to carry. And if atheists do not manage to construct a mechanism to compensate for their unwillingness to sacrifice--thus contributing their fair share toward reproduction---there soon will not be enough of them left, and the ones willing to sacrifice (muslims) will ultimately replace them.
#2 16 hrs ago
This article only proves that there are stupid people on the right too. The dumbest of the dumb are still on the left though.
Have stupid people died out over the last 200,000 years? No, they haven't. Most of the time, "stupid' and "atheist" describe the same people.
