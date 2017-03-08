Spy show's new take on Islam

Mandy Patinkin knows that Homeland , in which he plays CIA veteran Saul Berenson, hasn't always shown Muslims in the best light - but he says that is changing with the award-winning show's sixth season. "In all kinds of entertainment - movies, television - there are always the bad guys: the cowboys and Indians, then the Russians were the bad guys, the Nazis were the bad guys.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.