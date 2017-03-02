Sisters in Islam's case against fatwa...

Sisters in Islam's case against fatwa goes back to High Court

The Star Online

PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal has allowed Sisters in Islam to challenge a gazetted fatwa in Selangor that declared the Muslim women's rights group as deviating from Islam. Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat ordered for the merits of the judicial review bid by SIS to be heard by another High Court judge.

