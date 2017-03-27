Sheikh slams Islamist extremist call to kill ex-Muslims
Prominent sheikh condemns Islamist extremist's call for 'ex-Muslims to be killed' - and says the religion must reform to survive A prominent sheikh has slammed a fundamentalist Islamist group's call for ex-Muslims to be killed - and said his faith needed reform to survive. Adelaide's Sheikh Mohammad Tawhidi has condemned Hizb ut-Tahrir spokesman Uthman Badar's suggestion that former Muslims deserved the death penalty.
