Sheikh slams Islamist extremist call to kill ex-Muslims

Prominent sheikh condemns Islamist extremist's call for 'ex-Muslims to be killed' - and says the religion must reform to survive A prominent sheikh has slammed a fundamentalist Islamist group's call for ex-Muslims to be killed - and said his faith needed reform to survive. Adelaide's Sheikh Mohammad Tawhidi has condemned Hizb ut-Tahrir spokesman Uthman Badar's suggestion that former Muslims deserved the death penalty.

