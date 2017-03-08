Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on H...

Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 min ago

14 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Islamabad, Mar 12: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif today greeted the minority Hindu community of Pakistan on the eve of Holi and promised to safeguard their rights, saying there would be no discrimination on the basis of religion. He said the festival gives a message of hope and better future and reflects changes in societies like changes in the season.

