Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 min ago
Islamabad, Mar 12: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif today greeted the minority Hindu community of Pakistan on the eve of Holi and promised to safeguard their rights, saying there would be no discrimination on the basis of religion. He said the festival gives a message of hope and better future and reflects changes in societies like changes in the season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|2 hr
|Goats makes ya go...
|9
|Residents welcome city's first mosque (Aug '15)
|8 hr
|HELP KIDS with DR...
|6
|Travel ban challenge puts Hawaii's few Muslims ...
|9 hr
|Dr Modi
|7
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|9 hr
|J_a_n
|513,239
|Immigrants ... the enemy within !
|11 hr
|Advents
|33
|Why are Muslim men so insecure - small penis? (Sep '07)
|12 hr
|cocorico
|59
|Thousands of Arab Israelis protest mosque louds...
|12 hr
|cocorico
|3
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC