Sessions to inform people on Islam continue at Digby church hall

Reverend Alex Constable led a group of nearly 20 people Mar. 16 in a discussion about learning about Islam, and dispelling misconceptions, at the Grace United Church Hall. The session, titled 'Misconceptions About Islam,' focused on why negative narratives surround Islam and their origins, referencing works like the Chronicles of Narnia and music written by Mozart in which negative depictions of Muslims stem from.

