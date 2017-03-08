Separate hospital kitchen to be built...

Separate hospital kitchen to be built for Islamic patients

Bosses at Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust proposed the move after coming under fire for not ensuring Halal meals were up to standard in one of their hospitals. Chief executive Toby Lewis said a 'lot of work' had been done at Sandwell Hospital with local suppliers to improve meals.

