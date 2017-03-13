Sebastian Gorka's Tough Media Weekend

Sebastian Gorka's Tough Media Weekend

It's been a tough media weekend for Sebastian Gorka, the deputy assistant to the president who was the subject of an article in the Forward about his membership of a Nazi-allied group in Hungary. The Chicago Tribune published a critical review of Gorka's scholarship by Dan Nexon, an associate professor in the Walsh School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University.

