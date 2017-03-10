There are on the The Georgia Straight story from 10 hrs ago, titled Savage Love: Islamic modesty has become fetishized. In it, The Georgia Straight reports that:

I went to Dark Odyssey Winter Fire, the big kink hotel takeover event in Washington, D.C., in February. There was one thing I saw there that is messing with my head, and I hope you can set me straight.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Georgia Straight.