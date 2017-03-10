Savage Love: Islamic modesty has beco...

Savage Love: Islamic modesty has become fetishized

There are 1 comment on the The Georgia Straight story from 10 hrs ago, titled Savage Love: Islamic modesty has become fetishized. In it, The Georgia Straight reports that:

I went to Dark Odyssey Winter Fire, the big kink hotel takeover event in Washington, D.C., in February. There was one thing I saw there that is messing with my head, and I hope you can set me straight.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Georgia Straight.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Faith Michigan

“Michigan is”

Since: Jun 16

6,455

The Center of the Universe

#1 5 hrs ago
I wish I could sue the dip sht that wrote this article to recover damages for the 3 minutes of my life that I wasted reading this utter bullsht.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 1 hr Joel 256,570
Deport ALL muslims 1 hr Khan 14
News Preparing for the worst 4 hr Advents 3
News AIPAC Paid $60K To Group That Peddles Anti-Isla... 5 hr Faith Michigan 3
Fed. Judge blocks new Trump travel ban. 6 hr Khan 1
christian prof says jesus was muslim 9 hr Islamic Prof 7
News What Europe should learn from Turkey's headscar... 9 hr Gigi l_amoroso 1
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 13 hr DaniEl 513,259
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,820 • Total comments across all topics: 279,582,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC