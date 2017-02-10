Ryerson University fires TA accused o...

Ryerson University fires TA accused of making anti-Semitic statements at Toronto mosque

In a statement issued Wednesday, the university said it learned last week "that a teaching assistant had made disturbing, anti-Semitic comments off-campus" in the summer 2016, and took "appropriate action." The move comes after allegations surfaced that Ayman Elkasrawy made what the mosque called "an inappropriate supplication that was offensive to those of the Jewish faith" during prayers at Masjid Toronto in 2016.

