There are on the Powhatan Today story from Yesterday, titled Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a stark light. In it, Powhatan Today reports that:

Right-wing populist leader Geert Wilders and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, right, leave the stage after a national televised debate, the first head-to-head meeting of the two political party leaders since the start of the election campaign, at Erasmus University in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Monday, March 13, 2017. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, right, and right-wing populist leader Geert Wilders, talk prior to a national televised debate, the first head-to-head meeting of the two political party leaders since the start of the election campaign, at Erasmus University in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Monday, March 13, 2017.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Powhatan Today.