Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh'

Kuala Lumpur: The Federal Territories Mufti has urged controversial shaman Datuk Ibrahim Mat Zin to repent, after the latter again entered the spotlight for his antics purportedly to defend Malaysia against North Korea. Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad said the man popularly known as "Raja Bomoh", or Malay for "Shaman King", will make the country and Islam a laughing stock when his videos are spread across the world.

