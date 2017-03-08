Remaining optimistic about Muslims in...

Remaining optimistic about Muslims in America: Q&A with scholar Amir Hussain

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Amir Hussain, a professor of theological studies at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles who will deliver a lecture on the topic of Muslims in America Thursday at Baylor University, last week discussed with the Tribune-Herald his new book, "Muslims and the Making of America," published recently by Baylor Press. In both his book and in person, Hussain remains optimistic about the future, even amid increasing hostility toward Muslims by some in American society as well as in the federal government: "I have great hope in the American people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Muhammad 'thighing' Aisha (Oct '07) 3 hr Advents 1,584
Immigrants ... the enemy within ! 3 hr About time 28
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 7 hr Aliroger1 513,236
Do you hate islam and muslims ? 7 hr Tehreem 6
News WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15) 12 hr Spicer 6
She Sells Sea Shells... (Jul '08) 16 hr reject islam 12
News More than 50 young Muslims take to the streets ... 16 hr rollercoaster 3
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,053 • Total comments across all topics: 279,490,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC