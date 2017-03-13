Religion Blamed For Parents' Refusals...

Religion Blamed For Parents' Refusals To Vaccinate Kids In Kazakhstan

There are 2 comments on the Weekday Magazine story from 12 hrs ago, titled Religion Blamed For Parents' Refusals To Vaccinate Kids In Kazakhstan. In it, Weekday Magazine reports that:

Earlier this month, at a tense town-hall-style meeting in a western region of Kazakhstan regarded as a hotbed for Islamic fundamentalism, physicians, religious leaders, and local government officials debated the fate of the next generation. Parents, some of them recalcitrant skeptics, were being urged to allow the vaccination of their children against life-threatening diseases.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Sheilaa

Piscataway, NJ

#1 9 hrs ago
Religion is for brain-dead cumbuckets.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
True Christian witness

Bartlesville, OK

#2 2 hrs ago
Pestilence or disease and plague is going to be just one way the ungodly will be removed from this earth at Armageddon.
Since the righteous subjects of the heavenly Kingdom government will be protected in the spiritual ark by Almighty God Jehovah, it is time to start your Bible study with Jehovah's people, the earthly subjects of Jesus as King of kings, and Lord of lords.

Psalms 91: 6, 7
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 10 min Nevada Boy 513,154
HELP! Europe is awash with muslims. (Jun '13) 1 hr DaniEl 12
Mrs. Marine Le Pen _ LAST CHANCE for EU 4 hr Soothsayer 3
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' 4 hr Soothsayer 1
Do you hate islam and muslims ? 4 hr Mahadev 23
What is wrong with Topix? (Apr '10) 5 hr Curious 25
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 5 hr Dragnet52 256,586
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,108 • Total comments across all topics: 279,670,164

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC