Religion Blamed For Parents' Refusals To Vaccinate Kids In Kazakhstan
There are 2 comments on the Weekday Magazine story from 12 hrs ago, titled Religion Blamed For Parents' Refusals To Vaccinate Kids In Kazakhstan. In it, Weekday Magazine reports that:
Earlier this month, at a tense town-hall-style meeting in a western region of Kazakhstan regarded as a hotbed for Islamic fundamentalism, physicians, religious leaders, and local government officials debated the fate of the next generation. Parents, some of them recalcitrant skeptics, were being urged to allow the vaccination of their children against life-threatening diseases.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.
|
#1 9 hrs ago
Religion is for brain-dead cumbuckets.
|
#2 2 hrs ago
Pestilence or disease and plague is going to be just one way the ungodly will be removed from this earth at Armageddon.
Since the righteous subjects of the heavenly Kingdom government will be protected in the spiritual ark by Almighty God Jehovah, it is time to start your Bible study with Jehovah's people, the earthly subjects of Jesus as King of kings, and Lord of lords.
Psalms 91: 6, 7
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|10 min
|Nevada Boy
|513,154
|HELP! Europe is awash with muslims. (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|DaniEl
|12
|Mrs. Marine Le Pen _ LAST CHANCE for EU
|4 hr
|Soothsayer
|3
|Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh'
|4 hr
|Soothsayer
|1
|Do you hate islam and muslims ?
|4 hr
|Mahadev
|23
|What is wrong with Topix? (Apr '10)
|5 hr
|Curious
|25
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|5 hr
|Dragnet52
|256,586
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC