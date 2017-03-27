Readers Write (March 30): Gorsuch nomination, Islam and education,...
Readers Write : Gorsuch nomination, Islam and education, cancellation of New Prague high school play, funding for public broadcasting, mailbox rules Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., and Judge Neil Gorsuch met on Capitol Hill in early March. Franken later was one of the senators on the Judiciary Committee who questioned Gorsuch during confirmation hearings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Banned Aid
|513,362
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|1 hr
|Eric
|256,622
|End of White Racism coming soon
|2 hr
|J_a_n
|31
|Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ...
|2 hr
|Chuck
|3
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|3 hr
|Allahs pork rinds
|32
|Prophet MUHAMMAD (Sep '12)
|5 hr
|drd1
|2,201
|Muslim Student Union aims to educate students o...
|6 hr
|Sophomore guy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC