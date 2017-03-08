Punchbowl students pressured to conform to Islam practices
There are 4 comments on the Daily Mail story from 1 hr ago, titled Punchbowl students pressured to conform to Islam practices. In it, Daily Mail reports that:
Students at controversial Sydney school 'were bullied into attending Muslim prayers, lectures on the Koran and cut their hair to conform to Islam' High-school students are being pressured to attend daily prayer meetings, lectures on the Koran and even cut their hair by peers badgering them to conform to Islam, according to 'scared' parents at Punchbowl Boys High School. The Punchbowl high school in Western Sydney has been identified as one of 19 New South Wales schools at risk of radicalising Muslim students, according to The Daily Telegraph .
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Daily Mail.
|
#1 4 hrs ago
Quote:
"'He goes to school to learn, it's not a mosque. Religion is for the home, not for the school.'
The worried mother said her son felt pressured to follow common practices at the school, including prayer groups run during the school day.
She said she believed former principal Chris Griffiths was responsible for the religious activities, and was happy to see him gone."
|
#2 3 hrs ago
And as a result of this, if australians start opposing muslims, the criminal mainstream media, and the mentally deficient leftists will call them racists and bigots.
These retards need to understand that hostility is not always wrong. There are 2 kinds of hostility -
1] Unprovoked hostility
2] Justified hostility
Muslims engage in the first. As a result, non-muslims have to engage in the second. What do you expect or want from australians after seeing that their children are being pressured to conform to islamic practices? That they bend over and let muslims hump them and their culture in the arse?
And more importantly - Why are leftists and the staff of mainstream media never beaten up for siding with muslims and subverting the west? Are there no men left in the west today?
|
Saint Louis, MO
|
#3 1 hr ago
With retarded messengers like you ... the cause is lost excathedra!
Those two you mention are merely the TOOLS of the hidden power driving the islamization of the West.
The real force behind this all is ... THE JUDICIARY!
Independent, unaccountable, answering to no one. unelected, appointed for life.
Ever heard of a Justice being sent to jail?
I'm sure you've heard of a lot of politicians being sent to jail.
LoL
They can ___and just about may___ detain and jail a president!
We'll see what happens to Trump if he keeps opposing the islamization of the US.
They and only they alone hold the key to power.
|
#5 1 hr ago
Quit drinking camel urine, schizo. Your stupidity is overflowing. Go blowbang your mother. Wait......hang on....don't go just now.....
I am not done with her yet....
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|13 min
|Joel
|256,539
|Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd...
|19 min
|Khan _ the real one
|3
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|53 min
|DaniEl
|513,116
|Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber...
|1 hr
|sameold1
|5
|I too have issues with my faith, occasionally.
|2 hr
|Faith Michigan
|9
|Meet The Young Torontonians Combating Islamophobia
|2 hr
|Khan
|5
|Which muzz is the most repugnant? (Oct '08)
|3 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|41
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC