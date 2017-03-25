Project Syndicate: This is the only w...

Project Syndicate: This is the only way forward for a divided U.S.

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: MarketWatch

The Dutch election was the first bright spot in a while for people in Europe and the U.S. who are deeply worried that the backlash against globalization will bring even more white "Judeo-Christian" nationalist parties to power. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte defeated the anti-Islam candidate Geert Wilders, who has called for closing Dutch borders, shutting mosques, and banning the Koran.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 7 min Nevada Boy 513,300
London muslim murderer -- Topix will not post it 1 hr BB Board 23
News Companies in the European Union can ban headsca... 1 hr just Jay _ for fr... 5
Vote for the brilliant Geert Wilders 1 hr just Jay _ for fr... 31
News Donald Trump Makes Me Proud To Be an American 1 hr BuildTheWall 1
The filth of islam 3 hr Brainless Rabbeen 5
News Babri Masjid - Muslim leaders are going against... 5 hr just Jay _ for fr... 1
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,957 • Total comments across all topics: 279,814,723

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC