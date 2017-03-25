Project Syndicate: This is the only way forward for a divided U.S.

The Dutch election was the first bright spot in a while for people in Europe and the U.S. who are deeply worried that the backlash against globalization will bring even more white "Judeo-Christian" nationalist parties to power. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte defeated the anti-Islam candidate Geert Wilders, who has called for closing Dutch borders, shutting mosques, and banning the Koran.

