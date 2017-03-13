Probe into train accidents leads NIA to Kanpur NGO

NEW DELHI: The probe into the role of the so-called Islamic State in train accidents has set investigators on the trail of Satya Sandesh Foundation , an NGO that claims to be dedicated to Islamic preaching, and an IS recruit Ahsan, possibly the first person born Shia but working for the Sunni group. The National Investigation Agency is probing how activists of the Kanpurbased foundation, linked to IS members behind the Bhopal-Ujjain train blast, promptly reached the site of the Kanpur train accident on November 20, 2016.

