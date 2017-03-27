Pro-Israel Palestinian Arab confronts anti-Israel Jews

Anti-Israel demonstrators associated with the IfNotNow organization protested outside of the AIPAC conference in Washington DC on Sunday, blasting the Netanyahu government, Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, and AIPAC's support for Israel. The protesters included a large contingent of far-left Jewish radicals, including IfNotNow founder Simone Zimmerman, who served as Jewish outreach coordinator for Bernie Sanders' Democratic primary bid in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.