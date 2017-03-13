There are on the Vanguard story from Yesterday, titled Pope Francis to visit Egypt on April 28-29: Vatican. In it, Vanguard reports that:

Pope Francis will visit Cairo on April 28-29 at the invitation of the Egyptian president and the grand imam of the capital's famed Al-Azhar mosque, the Vatican said Saturday. The pontiff had hosted the grand imam, Ahmed al-Tayeb, at the Vatican last May, in a landmark meeting with one of Islam's top clerics.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Vanguard.