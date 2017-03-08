Pope considering Egypt trip: Vatican3...

Pope considering Egypt trip: Vatican3 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: India.com

The Vatican is examining the possibility of Pope Francis visiting Egypt but no dates or schedule have been set, his spokesman said today after Italian reports suggested the trip would happen in May. "A trip by the Holy Father to Egypt is under study but neither dates nor a programme have been finalised," the spokesman, Greg Burke, said in a statement. Italy's national broadcaster RAI had claimed that Francis would be in Cairo on May 20-21 and that his programme would include a stop at the Al-Azhar university and mosque complex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 hr Aliroger1 513,236
Do you hate islam and muslims ? 2 hr Tehreem 6
News WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15) 7 hr Spicer 6
She Sells Sea Shells... (Jul '08) 11 hr reject islam 12
News More than 50 young Muslims take to the streets ... 11 hr rollercoaster 3
Jews Are Morally Superior To Muslims 11 hr rollercoaster 9
News Meet The Young Torontonians Combating Islamophobia 11 hr Johnny be good 12
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,837 • Total comments across all topics: 279,485,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC