Pope considering Egypt trip: Vatican3 min ago
The Vatican is examining the possibility of Pope Francis visiting Egypt but no dates or schedule have been set, his spokesman said today after Italian reports suggested the trip would happen in May. "A trip by the Holy Father to Egypt is under study but neither dates nor a programme have been finalised," the spokesman, Greg Burke, said in a statement. Italy's national broadcaster RAI had claimed that Francis would be in Cairo on May 20-21 and that his programme would include a stop at the Al-Azhar university and mosque complex.
