Poll: Dutch Prime Minister Rutte beat...

Poll: Dutch Prime Minister Rutte beats anti-Islam leader

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Wednesday claimed a dominating parliamentary election victory over anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders, who failed the year's first litmus test for populism in Europe. The Netherlands' main exit poll suggested Rutte's party won 31 seats in the 150-member legislature, 12 more than Wilders' party, which shared second place with two other parties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Residents welcome city's first mosque (Aug '15) 7 min Angela Heimann 5x... 8
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 11 min Chief Expose ZioA... 513,261
Deport all Euro-trash white racists from America 21 min Chief Expose ZioA... 2
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 1 hr Chief Expose ZioA... 256,575
News AIPAC Paid $60K To Group That Peddles Anti-Isla... 2 hr Chief Expose ZioA... 4
News Preparing for the worst 3 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 4
christian prof says jesus was muslim 3 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 9
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,083 • Total comments across all topics: 279,590,260

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC