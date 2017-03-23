There are on the The Daily News-Record story from 13 hrs ago, titled Police clash with anti-Christian mob in southern Egypt. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:

The trouble in the Moheidat district south of the ancient city of Luxor began when Muslim villagers suspected that a Christian teenager who allegedly converted to Islam was being held captive by her family as punishment. Her relatives deny the charge.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.