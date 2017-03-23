Police clash with anti-Christian mob in southern Egypt
There are 1 comment on the The Daily News-Record story from 13 hrs ago, titled Police clash with anti-Christian mob in southern Egypt. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:
The trouble in the Moheidat district south of the ancient city of Luxor began when Muslim villagers suspected that a Christian teenager who allegedly converted to Islam was being held captive by her family as punishment. Her relatives deny the charge.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
|
#1 12 hrs ago
As usual peaceful Christians are being persecuted by fanatical Moooooooslims. What else is new? It happens all the time!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|56 min
|DaniEl
|513,301
|London muslim murderer -- Topix will not post it
|4 hr
|BB Board
|23
|Companies in the European Union can ban headsca...
|4 hr
|just Jay _ for fr...
|5
|Vote for the brilliant Geert Wilders
|4 hr
|just Jay _ for fr...
|31
|Donald Trump Makes Me Proud To Be an American
|4 hr
|BuildTheWall
|1
|The filth of islam
|5 hr
|Brainless Rabbeen
|5
|Babri Masjid - Muslim leaders are going against...
|7 hr
|just Jay _ for fr...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC