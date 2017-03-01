Pauline Hanson asks ABC presenter if he'd live under Islam
'Muslims hate western society and they want to change us': Pauline Hanson asks ABC presenter if he would be happy to live under Islam The One Nation leader posed the question to Barrie Cassidy, the host of the ABC's Insiders program who was previously the press secretary to former Labor prime minister Bob Hawke during the 1980s. 'They hate western society.
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|9 min
|J_a_n
|513,065
|Oklahoma Republican lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do ...
|19 min
|News Flash
|3
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|5 hr
|Coco loco
|256,526
|Thousands of goats abandon Islam every year.
|7 hr
|Coco loco
|1
|Can different faiths live in peace? Alabama psy...
|7 hr
|Coco loco
|1
|Allah on Broadway. August Wilson's roots in the...
|7 hr
|Coco loco
|1
|Normalizing Trump: Scandal Edition
|7 hr
|Coco loco
|2
