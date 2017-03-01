Pauline Hanson asks ABC presenter if ...

Pauline Hanson asks ABC presenter if he'd live under Islam

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

'Muslims hate western society and they want to change us': Pauline Hanson asks ABC presenter if he would be happy to live under Islam The One Nation leader posed the question to Barrie Cassidy, the host of the ABC's Insiders program who was previously the press secretary to former Labor prime minister Bob Hawke during the 1980s. 'They hate western society.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 9 min J_a_n 513,065
News Oklahoma Republican lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do ... 19 min News Flash 3
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 5 hr Coco loco 256,526
Thousands of goats abandon Islam every year. 7 hr Coco loco 1
News Can different faiths live in peace? Alabama psy... 7 hr Coco loco 1
News Allah on Broadway. August Wilson's roots in the... 7 hr Coco loco 1
News Normalizing Trump: Scandal Edition 7 hr Coco loco 2
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,180 • Total comments across all topics: 279,313,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC