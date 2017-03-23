Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally blocked
Pakistani police have blocked a rally by clerics seeking to press their calls for the death of social medi... . Pakistani police commandos arrive near the Red Mosque during a rally by clerics seeking to press their calls for the death of social media activists accused of insulting Islam in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, March 24, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Slave Auction in 2017 America
|31 min
|Frogface Kate
|14
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|57 min
|DaniEl
|513,272
|Parents concerned over religious curriculum (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|True Christian wi...
|19
|If you need a Bible
|2 hr
|BuildTheWall
|15
|Racist Joshua Conner Moon wants to genocide all...
|2 hr
|Cecil Rhodes
|2
|Bhagwan ram madarchod hai ya behenchod? (Feb '16)
|5 hr
|Hero
|6
|Community to stand in solidarity with the Mothe...
|11 hr
|BuildTheWall
|1
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC