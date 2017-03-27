Pakistan allowed a man to register as...

Pakistan allowed a man to register as a Jew for the first time in decades

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Pakistan has allowed one of its 180 million citizens to publicly register as a Jew for the first time since the 1980s. Fischel Benkhald, 29, was notified on Tuesday that the religious status in his National Database and Registration Authority profile can be changed from Muslim to Jew, Fox News reported Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Islam is the stupidest religion on the planet 39 min BB Board 10
News Muslim Activist Reminds Men That The Quran Comm... 42 min The filth of islam 3
End of White Racism coming soon 46 min BB Board 36
First-ever Muslim Women's Day 50 min Banned Aid 12
News Medieval Islam has no place in modern world 57 min Original haters club 8
The filth of islam 1 hr Muslims lie and c... 18
News Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ... 1 hr Merciless Crusader 5
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 4 hr chazmo 513,362
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,579 • Total comments across all topics: 279,954,033

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC