Package found at German finance ministry contained explosives: police

A suspicious package found at the German Finance Ministry in Berlin on Wednesday contained explosives, police said, adding that the item was found in an area where mail is processed. "The first investigation results show that the package contained a so-called explosives mixture, which is frequently used to produce pyrotechnics.

