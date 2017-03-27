On Muslims' agenda: Fight US proposal...

On Muslims' agenda: Fight US proposals to ban Sharia law

There are 6 comments on the The New Zealand Herald story from 13 hrs ago, titled On Muslims' agenda: Fight US proposals to ban Sharia law. In it, The New Zealand Herald reports that:

American Muslims complain that bills to prevent the use of Islamic code in courts are frivolous measures meant to spread fears and sow suspicion of Islam. But supporters argue the proposals aren't overtly anti-Muslim and are needed to safeguard constitutional rights for average Americans.

just Jay _ for friends

Austin, TX

#1 11 hrs ago
f. islam
f. muslims
f. allahahahahahaha
f. freak mad mo
igy

Fremont, CA

#2 10 hrs ago
It is simple really - Muslims do not have limited number of tries. Muslims have unlimited number of tries.

If they don't succeed today, they will keep trying until they succeed.
If they don't succeed 5 years later, they will keep trying until they succeed.
If they don't succeed 20 years later, they will keep trying until they succeed.
If they don't succeed 50 years later, they will keep trying until they succeed.

Eventually, one day, they will naturally succeed. Their numbers are rising every day, and there is no guarantee that we will always have trump like presidents. Muslims have to be lucky only once.

The precept is - Once muslims fail, they must not be allowed to try again. If they are allowed to try endlessly, until they triumph - They will most certainly triumph.
just Jay _ for friends

Austin, TX

#3 7 hrs ago
igy wrote:
It is simple really -
Really ?

So why are they on the winning side and we on the losing one?

Have you got an answer to this one?

I bet it'll be:

"it's the constitution, fool !"
thk

Miami, FL

#5 7 hrs ago
just Jay _ for friends wrote:
<quoted text>

Really ?

So why are they on the winning side and we on the losing one?

Have you got an answer to this one?

I bet it'll be:

"it's the constitution, fool !"
Your first question and your second question are asking 2 different things. My 'it is simple' was regarding the point I subsequently made. It is simple from my perspective, but might not be so from every individual's perspective.
ZushZush

Lombard, IL

#6 6 hrs ago
thk wrote:
Your first question and your second question are asking 2 different things. My 'it is simple' was regarding the point I subsequently made. It is simple from my perspective, but might not be so from every individual's perspective.
It's a given: you are not dumb.

It's a given: you are harmless.
Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#7 2 hrs ago
If you desire sharia, and not the laws of the United States of America, go back to whense thou commoth from.
And elect judges with the balls to say NO to sharia.
Chicago, IL

