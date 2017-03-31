Muslims Protest with Street Prayer in Paris Suburb
There are 1 comment on the News Max story from 7 hrs ago, titled Muslims Protest with Street Prayer in Paris Suburb.
Hemmed in and closely watched by police, hundreds of Muslims unrolled rugs and prayed outdoors Friday in the busy streets of a Paris suburb to protest the closure of their prayer hall. The show of strength by throngs of worshippers in Clichy highlighted a long-standing issue for France's Muslim community, estimated at 5 million people: a shortage of mosques.
#1 6 hrs ago
They usually behead one or two passerbys when they "protest" ... is it being kept unreported this time?
We know how vile the mainstream media is, so this is quite possible.
