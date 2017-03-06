Muslims have no authority to punish unbelievers
There are 2 comments on the The Nation story from Yesterday, titled Muslims have no authority to punish unbelievers. In it, The Nation reports that:
There is no Holy Scripture that declares categorically that "there shall be no compulsion in religion" but the Holy Koran. Even though the Koran addresses the word "disbelief" more than 150 times, Muslims have never been given the authority to punish disbelievers.
#1 14 hrs ago
Silly disinformation.
Quran 61:4 - Allah loves those who kill in his cause in a row as though they are a [single] structure joined firmly.
Quran 25:52 - Do not obey the non-muslims but wage jihad against them.
#2 12 hrs ago
IndiaÂ’s Cabinet Committee of Security (CCS), a government body headed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and responsible for military procurements, is ready for a final vote on India-Israel defense contracts and projects totaling $3 billion.. 8,356 missiles.
http://thediplomat.com/2016/02/revealed-india...
..India, Israel, and Pakistan never signed the NPT and possess nuclear arsenals
https://www.armscontrol.org/factsheets/Nuclea...
What is the context and the verse prior and after?
Quran 61: Indeed, Allah loves those who fight in His cause in a row as though they are a [single] structure joined firmly.
Quran 25:52 So do not obey the disbelievers, and strive against them with the Qur'an a great striving.
Quran 9:6 And if any one of the disbelievers seeks your protection, then grant him protection so that he may hear the words of Allah. Then deliver him to his place of safety. That is because they are a people who do not know
The translation you provide is not accurate. Spies from India, Israel and China all whom own Nukes wish to mislead Americans in their Devilish lifestyle waging war first against Christians, second against whites and third lowest denominator Muslims.
