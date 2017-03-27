Muslims are people, Islam is a mediev...

Muslims are people, Islam is a medieval ideology

There are 3 comments on the The Nation story from 18 hrs ago, titled Muslims are people, Islam is a medieval ideology. In it, The Nation reports that:

The reply to my letter comes from the same Mr Grant who argues that the right to vote, in itself, is democracy. Democracy is a form of government, the right to vote is simply a means of collectively appointing.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
The full truth

Regina, Canada

#1 18 hrs ago
To put it more accurately;

Muslims are deceived people, Islam is a lie and an evil deception that traps the ignorant.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
just Jay_ for friends

Austin, TX

#2 18 hrs ago
Let me translate the Doublespeak:

Muslims are all bloodthirsty terrorists with no scruples whatsoever but must not be defined as such OR ELSE!

And islam is their raison d'etre and their koran is their tutorial.

Mad mo their role model.
That's why they rape just about everything that moves and sometimes, when the need arises ... also inanimate objects.

That is also why they despise life so they blow themselves and bystanders up in all occasions .
To them it's seeking fun!

They are told they'll have plenty of eternally virgin goats and some equally eternally virgin under-age boys if they do that.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
More Muslim lies

Regina, Canada

#3 18 hrs ago
Devil worshippers have no understanding of moral behaviour. That's why they love death...to escape a life they can't understand and which confuses their weak minds.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 19 min chazmo 513,409
End of White Racism coming soon 1 hr J_a_n 35
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... 1 hr Alvin Boss 30
Muhammed was a liar ! (Nov '12) 2 hr Amanda 32
Prophet MUHAMMAD (Sep '12) 2 hr drd1 2,198
News Video shows Kellie Leitch at 'deeply troubling'... 2 hr Peel 1
News Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ... 2 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,032 • Total comments across all topics: 279,925,582

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC