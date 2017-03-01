Muslim veterans offer to guard Jewish...

Muslim veterans offer to guard Jewish sites across US

There are 2 comments on the The Times of Israel story from 20 hrs ago, titled Muslim veterans offer to guard Jewish sites across US. In it, The Times of Israel reports that:

Following the recent wave of bomb threats against Jewish community centers and the vandalism of two Jewish cemeteries, some Muslims on Twitter are offering to help guard Jewish sites. The tweeters, including some veterans, said they would volunteer to protect JCCs, cemeteries and synagogues, the Huffington Post first reported.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Post

Fremont, CA

#1 11 hrs ago
It is very simple, really.

1] First, muslims desecrate jewish venues
2] Then muslims offer help

Muslims come out looking as the good guys....while at the same time, get to destroy jewish places.

Win-win!

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
PATUSA

Austin, TX

#2 8 hrs ago
I wouldn't trust a muzi to guard my goat herd.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Without Extremes: The Muslim Case for Lib... 6 min kuda 9
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 6 min Faith 512,994
News Accepting Islam and the challenge to be yourself 4 hr PATUSA 1
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 7 hr Trump Illuminati 256,521
News Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t... 7 hr PATUSA 13
Donald trump - The BEST american president 8 hr USA USA USA USA 15
News ALERT: Study Makes Terrifying Prediction About ... 8 hr USA USA USA USA 4
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,812 • Total comments across all topics: 279,265,037

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC