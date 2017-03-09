Muslim teenager receives death threats after twerking in Birmingham city centre
There are 3 comments on the The Oak Ridge Observer story from 7 hrs ago, titled Muslim teenager receives death threats after twerking in Birmingham city centre.
But while the teenager appeared to have enjoyed the dance, she faced sickening death threats and cruel insults when the clip was posted to Facebook. The girl, who is believed to be 17 years old, was filmed by a member of the crowd which gathered as she danced with a friend and street performer to Rhianna in Birmingham city centre.
#1 5 hrs ago
Once muslims take control, all twerking, porn, nudity, bikinis, skirts, sexy clothes et cetera would start disappearing. Our own team-mates are playing for the muslim side. We will not be able to stop islamization like this. Let us savor the sensuality amply, because our future generations are not going to be this lucky.
#2 5 hrs ago
Notice also that, everyone, including the ones who reported it, know that it is muslims who made the threats.
But nowhere is it mentioned. And the wording of the title is clearly trying to shift the focus to death threats, and not the ones making the threat. This is dereliction of their duty as reporters. But no one cares. Unless force--whether physical or legal---is used against the media, it will keep helping muslims and never stop. Guaranteed.
#3 49 min ago
You must be some kind of pervert to promote that filth.
