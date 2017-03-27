Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Christian governor
Undeterred by the arrest of hard-line protest leaders, thousands of Muslims marched in Indonesia's capital on Friday, calling for the jailing of the city's minority Christian governor. Following Friday prayers, the protesters marched from Istiqlal Mosque in central Jakarta to the nearby presidential palace, which was under heavy police guard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prophet MUHAMMAD (Sep '12)
|2 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2,203
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|2 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|33
|End of White Racism coming soon
|2 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|32
|Islam is the stupidest religion on the planet
|2 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|7
|The filth of Christianity
|3 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|4
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|13 hr
|Banned Aid
|513,360
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|13 hr
|Eric
|256,622
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC