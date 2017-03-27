Muslim protesters march against Jakar...

Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Christian governor

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Undeterred by the arrest of hard-line protest leaders, thousands of Muslims marched in Indonesia's capital on Friday, calling for the jailing of the city's minority Christian governor. Following Friday prayers, the protesters marched from Istiqlal Mosque in central Jakarta to the nearby presidential palace, which was under heavy police guard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Prophet MUHAMMAD (Sep '12) 2 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 2,203
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... 2 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 33
End of White Racism coming soon 2 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 32
Islam is the stupidest religion on the planet 2 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 7
The filth of Christianity 3 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 4
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 13 hr Banned Aid 513,360
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 13 hr Eric 256,622
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,534 • Total comments across all topics: 279,949,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC