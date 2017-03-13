Muslim group wants probe into New Mexico Quran desecration
There are 1 comment on the Santa Fe New Mexican story from 13 hrs ago, titled Muslim group wants probe into New Mexico Quran desecration. In it, Santa Fe New Mexican reports that:
A Muslim civil rights group is asking federal and New Mexico authorities to investigate a couple suspected of urinating on copies of the Quran at a library. Santa Fe Public Library workers told police they believed a man and a woman may have urinated on copies of Islam's sacred text and damaged a copy of the 2004 autobiography by former President Bill Clinton last week.
#1 12 hrs ago
great improvement!!!
