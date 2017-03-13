There are on the Santa Fe New Mexican story from 13 hrs ago, titled Muslim group wants probe into New Mexico Quran desecration. In it, Santa Fe New Mexican reports that:

A Muslim civil rights group is asking federal and New Mexico authorities to investigate a couple suspected of urinating on copies of the Quran at a library. Santa Fe Public Library workers told police they believed a man and a woman may have urinated on copies of Islam's sacred text and damaged a copy of the 2004 autobiography by former President Bill Clinton last week.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.