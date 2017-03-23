Muslim envoys decide to protect sanctity of Islam
Islamabad [Pakistan], Mar. 25 : A forum of ambassadors from Muslim countries, who met in the federal capital of Pakistan, on Friday unanimously decided to protect the sanctity and dignity of Islam and the Holy Prophet and said the entire Muslim ummah is united for the same. The meeting was announced earlier in the week by Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and was attended by ambassadors of Muslim countries with the interior minister in the chair.
