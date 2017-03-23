Muslim envoys decide to protect sanct...

Muslim envoys decide to protect sanctity of Islam

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

Islamabad [Pakistan], Mar. 25 : A forum of ambassadors from Muslim countries, who met in the federal capital of Pakistan, on Friday unanimously decided to protect the sanctity and dignity of Islam and the Holy Prophet and said the entire Muslim ummah is united for the same. The meeting was announced earlier in the week by Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and was attended by ambassadors of Muslim countries with the interior minister in the chair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 hr Brahmin 513,273
News Community to stand in solidarity with the Mothe... 4 hr BuildTheWall 1
If you need a Bible 4 hr BuildTheWall 14
London muslim murderer -- Topix will not post it 7 hr Also OP 20
News DOJ Gets Countersued To Keep Mosque Out Of Ster... 8 hr Banned Aid 2
News A Slave Auction in 2017 America 8 hr Chuck 13
News Kasco to Pay $110,000 to Settle EEOC Discrimina... 8 hr BB Board 2
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,087 • Total comments across all topics: 279,798,287

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC