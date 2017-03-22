MPs to vote on anti-Islamophobia moti...

MPs to vote on anti-Islamophobia motion today

Liberal MP Iqra Khalid proposed a private member's motion condemning Islamophobia and religious discrimination in December 2016. The motion is scheduled for a vote Thursday.

