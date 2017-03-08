More
The state of Hawaii has become the first state to sue to stop President Donald Tru... Formerly conjoined twins Eva and Erika Sandoval have left a California hospital and will be headed home in a few weeks. HONOLULU - Hawaii has 5,000 or so Muslims- less than 1 percent of the state's population- who are finding themselves thrust into an international spotlight after the state's top lawyer launched a challenge to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban, saying it contradicts the islands' welcoming culture that values diversity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|6 hr
|Joel
|256,552
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|6 hr
|J_a_n
|513,120
|Islam Without Extremes: The Muslim Case for Lib...
|9 hr
|Mikey
|17
|How we learned to bridge our faiths after 9/11
|9 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|17
|Jews Are Morally Superior To Muslims
|11 hr
|Khan
|7
|Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber...
|12 hr
|gigi l_amoroso
|6
|Fears of immigration drive Dutch populist vote
|12 hr
|gigi l_amoroso
|1
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC