More

More

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KTEN-TV Denison

The state of Hawaii has become the first state to sue to stop President Donald Tru... Formerly conjoined twins Eva and Erika Sandoval have left a California hospital and will be headed home in a few weeks. HONOLULU - Hawaii has 5,000 or so Muslims- less than 1 percent of the state's population- who are finding themselves thrust into an international spotlight after the state's top lawyer launched a challenge to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban, saying it contradicts the islands' welcoming culture that values diversity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 6 hr Joel 256,552
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 6 hr J_a_n 513,120
News Islam Without Extremes: The Muslim Case for Lib... 9 hr Mikey 17
News How we learned to bridge our faiths after 9/11 9 hr yehoshooah adam 17
Jews Are Morally Superior To Muslims 11 hr Khan 7
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... 12 hr gigi l_amoroso 6
News Fears of immigration drive Dutch populist vote 12 hr gigi l_amoroso 1
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,514 • Total comments across all topics: 279,464,370

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC