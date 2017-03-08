More than 50 young Muslims take to the streets to banish the borough of litter
Young Muslims joined members of the local community to clean the streets of Wandsworth to "help keep Britain's streets clean" last weekend. More than 50 youths from the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association Wandsworth took the initiative to 'Keep Britain Tidy', as part of the Great British Spring Clean campaign.
