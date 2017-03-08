More than 50 young Muslims take to th...

More than 50 young Muslims take to the streets to banish the borough of litter

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Wandsworth Guardian

Young Muslims joined members of the local community to clean the streets of Wandsworth to "help keep Britain's streets clean" last weekend. More than 50 youths from the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association Wandsworth took the initiative to 'Keep Britain Tidy', as part of the Great British Spring Clean campaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wandsworth Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News France is losing to Islam 3 min Rabbeen Al Jihad 19
News Malaysia Chosen To Host 'Reviving The Islamic S... 11 min Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
News Trump could learn a thing or two about freedom ... 3 hr Khan 3
Islam and america 4 hr Khan 6
News Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ... 9 hr True Christian wi... 11
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 10 hr J_a_n 513,112
News Muslim youth door-knock to answer questions abo... 14 hr sannyasin 4
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,079 • Total comments across all topics: 279,419,557

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC