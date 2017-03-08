Meet The Young Torontonians Combating...

Meet The Young Torontonians Combating Islamophobia

To fight the rising tide of Islamophobia, a group of young Muslims in Toronto have launched a campaign aimed at providing Canadians an opportunity to learn about Islam. On March 5, a cold day in downtown Toronto, about 30 young kids from the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association gathered at Yonge-Dundas Square to talk to people about Islam.

