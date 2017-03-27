Medieval Islam has no place in modern world
There are 4 comments on the The Nation story from 17 hrs ago, titled Medieval Islam has no place in modern world. In it, The Nation reports that:
Mr Grant's uninformed rhetoric fails to appreciate the current situation. Western governments and people through ignorance and fear see Islam as a peaceful religion not the political ideology that the religion hides.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Nation.
|
Regina, Canada
|
#1 14 hrs ago
It's true. Only the ignorant believe Islam is a religion of peace. It's been at war with the world for 1400 years. People need to educate themselves about this great evil. Start by studying
www.thereligionofpeace.com
|
#2 14 hrs ago
You are ridiculous!
Of course Holy Islam has a place in the modern world!
Look around you!
Islam is on all news!
Islam is probably the most named word in all cutures, in all countries!
No newsworthy news is void of the word Islam or Muslims.
But you go ahead and live in denial.
You won't hear me complaining about THAT !
|
Regina, Canada
|
#3 14 hrs ago
Ha ha ha
What a fool you are.
When filthy Islam is in the news it's about terrorism, killing, torture, child sex slavery and war.
That's how it's always been with your cursed cult.
|
#4 1 hr ago
Right you are!
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you know why muslims will dominate the world?
|1 min
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|23
|Donald Trump; The worst American President
|1 hr
|BuildTheWall
|27
|Celebrate Muslim Women's Day With This Inc...
|2 hr
|BuildTheWall
|1
|Islam a wicked and savage religion
|4 hr
|Allah
|1
|Texas, Red States Join Court Fight to Back Trum...
|4 hr
|Immigration Law says
|4
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|4 hr
|Dragnet52
|256,616
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|6 hr
|The whole Khan fa...
|24
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|9 hr
|Banned Aid
|513,325
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC