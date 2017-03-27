Medieval Islam has no place in modern...

Medieval Islam has no place in modern world

There are 4 comments on the The Nation story from 17 hrs ago, titled Medieval Islam has no place in modern world. In it, The Nation reports that:

Mr Grant's uninformed rhetoric fails to appreciate the current situation. Western governments and people through ignorance and fear see Islam as a peaceful religion not the political ideology that the religion hides.

Educate yourself

Regina, Canada

#1 14 hrs ago
It's true. Only the ignorant believe Islam is a religion of peace. It's been at war with the world for 1400 years. People need to educate themselves about this great evil. Start by studying
www.thereligionofpeace.com

ZushZush

Lombard, IL

#2 14 hrs ago
You are ridiculous!

Of course Holy Islam has a place in the modern world!

Look around you!
Islam is on all news!
Islam is probably the most named word in all cutures, in all countries!

No newsworthy news is void of the word Islam or Muslims.

But you go ahead and live in denial.
You won't hear me complaining about THAT !

Goat lovers

Regina, Canada

#3 14 hrs ago
Ha ha ha

What a fool you are.

When filthy Islam is in the news it's about terrorism, killing, torture, child sex slavery and war.

That's how it's always been with your cursed cult.

BuildTheWall

Knoxville, TN

#4 1 hr ago
Educate yourself wrote:
It's true. Only the ignorant believe Islam is a religion of peace. It's been at war with the world for 1400 years. People need to educate themselves about this great evil. Start by studying
www.thereligionofpeace.com
Right you are!
