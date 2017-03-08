Malaysia Chosen To Host 'Reviving The Islamic Spirit' Programme Due To Its Moderation Concept
By Muammar Eusoffi Zainol Abidin PUTRAJAYA, March 9 -- Malaysia's moderate Islam, which is recognised by other Muslim countries, is one of the factors the country was chosen to host the programme "Reviving The Islamic Spirit" , International Institute of Advanced Islamic Studies Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Prof Dr Mohamed Azam Mohamed Adil, said. It was apt that RIS 2017 was held in Malaysia, which practised and promoted moderation, he said at a press conference recently in conjunction with RIS 2017, which was held at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre, here over the weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ...
|4 hr
|True Christian wi...
|11
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|J_a_n
|513,112
|Muslim youth door-knock to answer questions abo...
|9 hr
|sannyasin
|4
|Muslims Will Cause WWIII & Be Destroyed
|9 hr
|speculator
|12
|Do you beat your wife': US lawmaker asks Muslims
|10 hr
|okimar
|7
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|12 hr
|Chief Expose Zionist
|256,534
|Trump could learn a thing or two about freedom ...
|13 hr
|vbn
|2
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC