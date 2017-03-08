Malaysia Chosen To Host 'Reviving The Islamic Spirit' Programme Due To Its Moderation Concept

By Muammar Eusoffi Zainol Abidin PUTRAJAYA, March 9 -- Malaysia's moderate Islam, which is recognised by other Muslim countries, is one of the factors the country was chosen to host the programme "Reviving The Islamic Spirit" , International Institute of Advanced Islamic Studies Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Prof Dr Mohamed Azam Mohamed Adil, said. It was apt that RIS 2017 was held in Malaysia, which practised and promoted moderation, he said at a press conference recently in conjunction with RIS 2017, which was held at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre, here over the weekend.

