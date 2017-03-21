Macron seen winning French TV debate,...

Macron seen winning French TV debate, clashes with Le Pen on Islam

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: EurActiv.com

French presidential election candidates Francois Fillon, Emmanuel Macron, Jean-Luc Melenchon, Marine Le Pen and Benoit Hamon, pose before a debate organised by French private TV channel TF1 in Aubervilliers, outside Paris, France, March 20, 2017. [ REUTERS/Patrick Kovarik/Pool ] Centrist Emmanuel Macron solidified his status as frontrunner in France's presidential election on Monday in a televised debate during which he clashed on immigration and Europe with his main rival, far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurActiv.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 3 hr Dragnet52 256,598
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 4 hr chazmo 513,173
News Parents concerned over religious curriculum (Sep '15) 4 hr Lone Ranger 14
News American Muslim teens learn to disarm Islamophobia 5 hr Archie bunker 5
News Anti-Islam note leaves Des Moines community shaken 9 hr Cecil Rhodes 3
News Texas attorney general bullies school for allow... 9 hr Mikey 12
Poll Which muzz is the most repugnant? (Oct '08) 9 hr muzis_R_roaches 48
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,130 • Total comments across all topics: 279,725,769

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC