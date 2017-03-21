Macron seen winning French TV debate, clashes with Le Pen on Islam

French presidential election candidates Francois Fillon, Emmanuel Macron, Jean-Luc Melenchon, Marine Le Pen and Benoit Hamon, pose before a debate organised by French private TV channel TF1 in Aubervilliers, outside Paris, France, March 20, 2017. [ REUTERS/Patrick Kovarik/Pool ] Centrist Emmanuel Macron solidified his status as frontrunner in France's presidential election on Monday in a televised debate during which he clashed on immigration and Europe with his main rival, far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurActiv.com.